Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.920-3.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.47. 15,316,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,080,093. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $71.15.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mondelez International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Mondelez reported $0.72 EPS vs. a $0.70 consensus and revenue of $10.50B vs. $10.32B expected, showing top‑line resilience despite cost headwinds. Mondelez (MDLZ) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Q4 results beat expectations — Mondelez reported $0.72 EPS vs. a $0.70 consensus and revenue of $10.50B vs. $10.32B expected, showing top‑line resilience despite cost headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Brand marketing push — Mondelez launched a high‑profile RITZ commercial campaign tied to the Big Game, which may support consumer awareness but is unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals materially. RITZ® Crackers Delivers a Salty Slice of Paradise in Its Big Game Comeback

Brand marketing push — Mondelez launched a high‑profile RITZ commercial campaign tied to the Big Game, which may support consumer awareness but is unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals materially. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance below Street — Management set EPS guidance of $2.920–$3.070, below the $3.13 consensus, signaling slower margin recovery and weighing on expectations for full‑year profit.

FY‑2026 guidance below Street — Management set EPS guidance of $2.920–$3.070, below the $3.13 consensus, signaling slower margin recovery and weighing on expectations for full‑year profit. Negative Sentiment: Company forecast misses Street — Reuters reports Mondelez is forecasting annual revenue and profit below analysts’ estimates as shoppers trade down to cheaper alternatives, indicating demand softness in certain categories. Mondelez forecasts annual revenue, profit below expectations

Company forecast misses Street — Reuters reports Mondelez is forecasting annual revenue and profit below analysts’ estimates as shoppers trade down to cheaper alternatives, indicating demand softness in certain categories. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure from commodities — The WSJ highlights that fourth‑quarter profit fell materially year‑over‑year (citing high cocoa costs), underscoring input‑cost risks that could pressure margins until costs normalize or price/mix improvements stick. Mondelez International Fourth-Quarter Profit Falls, Hurt by High Cocoa Costs

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.