Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 6957607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $489.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Sabre by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 231,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 54.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,696,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,688 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 50.0% during the second quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.2% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 21,242,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,064 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth $163,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world’s principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre’s suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

