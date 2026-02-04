908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) CFO Sells $143,221.50 in Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Iv Griffith sold 23,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $143,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,896 shares in the company, valued at $864,557.28. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

908 Devices Trading Up 4.0%

MASS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 403,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,430. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 0.48.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 908 Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 908 Devices by 453.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 49.7% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) is a developer and manufacturer of portable analytical instruments designed to deliver rapid chemical detection in field and laboratory environments. The company’s core focus lies in miniaturizing high-performance mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry technologies, enabling users to perform on-site analysis that traditionally required benchtop equipment.

Key products in 908 Devices’ portfolio include the MX908, a handheld high-resolution mass spectrometer capable of detecting and identifying a broad range of chemicals and explosives; the M908 portable mass spectrometer for laboratory or mobile units; and the ZipChip capillary electrophoresis system for high-throughput, microfluidic separations.

