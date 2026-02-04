8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $729.0 million-$734.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.1 million. 8X8 also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.070-0.080 EPS.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,666,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,083. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $230.14 million, a P/E ratio of -41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.49.

Key Headlines Impacting 8X8

Here are the key news stories impacting 8X8 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised guidance for Q4 FY2026: EPS guidance of $0.07–$0.08 and revenue guidance of $178.5M–$185.5M, both above consensus—a direct upside to near‑term expectations.

Company raised guidance for Q4 FY2026: EPS guidance of $0.07–$0.08 and revenue guidance of $178.5M–$185.5M, both above consensus—a direct upside to near‑term expectations. Positive Sentiment: FY2026 outlook also improved: EPS guidance $0.36–$0.37 and revenue $729M–$734M, both ahead of street estimates, implying meaningful full‑year upside if achieved.

FY2026 outlook also improved: EPS guidance $0.36–$0.37 and revenue $729M–$734M, both ahead of street estimates, implying meaningful full‑year upside if achieved. Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat analysts: revenue ~$185.05M and EPS $0.12, topping estimates and showing sequential/YOY upside in several metrics. 8×8 Q3 Results (Business Wire)

Q3 results beat analysts: revenue ~$185.05M and EPS $0.12, topping estimates and showing sequential/YOY upside in several metrics. Neutral Sentiment: Company highlighted accelerated adoption of AI and API-driven communications across its platform — strategically positive long term but not an immediate earnings catalyst. AI Momentum (Business Wire)

Company highlighted accelerated adoption of AI and API-driven communications across its platform — strategically positive long term but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of short interest increases appear to contain inconsistent/zero values (0 shares/NaN) and are likely data artifacts—not a meaningful driver today.

Reports of short interest increases appear to contain inconsistent/zero values (0 shares/NaN) and are likely data artifacts—not a meaningful driver today. Negative Sentiment: Margins and cash‑flow showed weakness: gross profit declined, cost of sales rose, and operating cash flow fell ~24% YoY with cash balances down ~16% YoY — these trends weaken the quality of the beat and raise execution risk. Q3 Financial Details (Quiver)

Margins and cash‑flow showed weakness: gross profit declined, cost of sales rose, and operating cash flow fell ~24% YoY with cash balances down ~16% YoY — these trends weaken the quality of the beat and raise execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Insider activity: a recent sale by the Chief Legal Officer was reported, which can be interpreted as a minor negative signal following the post‑earnings rally. Insider Trade (Quiver)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in 8X8 by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 150.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 229.5% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 128,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 89,672 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc (NASDAQ: EGHT) is a global provider of cloud-based enterprise communications, collaboration and contact centre solutions. The company’s unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform integrates voice, video, chat, SMS and contact-centre capabilities into a single, software-driven solution. By combining real-time analytics, team messaging and interoperability with third-party business applications, 8×8 aims to simplify communications infrastructure for organisations of all sizes.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Campbell, California, 8×8 pioneered hosted VoIP services for businesses in the late 1990s and went public on the NASDAQ in 1997.

Featured Stories

