Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK) Short Interest Update

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,912,412 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 31st total of 2,268,303 shares. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,685,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,685,503 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUKK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Nukkleus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Nukkleus in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nukkleus currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Sc Capital Ii Sponsor Llc purchased 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 255,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Anastasiia Kotaieva sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $306,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,750. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,952 shares of company stock worth $1,745,457. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nukkleus by 23.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nukkleus during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Nukkleus in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nukkleus Price Performance

Shares of NUKK stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,845,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -6.76. Nukkleus has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $26.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors. In addition, the company provides software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions.

