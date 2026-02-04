Short Interest in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Increases By 26.5%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,529,482 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the December 31st total of 5,953,883 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,571,085 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,571,085 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 907.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

HMY traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,571,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $26.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMY. HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Investec raised Harmony Gold Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

