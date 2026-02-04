Share Repurchase Program Announced by Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Board of Directors

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intapp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Intapp Trading Down 12.9%

Shares of INTA traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.31. 4,277,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,744. Intapp has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.20 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Intapp reported Q2 EPS of $0.33 (vs. consensus $0.26) and revenue of $140.21M (vs. $138.2M consensus), evidence of continued revenue growth and margin improvement drivers. Intapp (INTA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Quarterly beat — Intapp reported Q2 EPS of $0.33 (vs. consensus $0.26) and revenue of $140.21M (vs. $138.2M consensus), evidence of continued revenue growth and margin improvement drivers. Positive Sentiment: Stronger-than-expected guidance — Intapp raised its Q3 FY26 EPS guide to $0.270–$0.290 (consensus ~$0.20) and its FY26 EPS guide to $1.200–$1.240 (consensus ~$1.17), implying better profitability trajectory than analysts modeled. (Company guidance released 2/3/2026)

Stronger-than-expected guidance — Intapp raised its Q3 FY26 EPS guide to $0.270–$0.290 (consensus ~$0.20) and its FY26 EPS guide to $1.200–$1.240 (consensus ~$1.17), implying better profitability trajectory than analysts modeled. (Company guidance released 2/3/2026) Positive Sentiment: Share buyback — Board authorized up to $200M in new repurchases (announced Jan. 29), after completing a prior $150M program, which supports EPS accretion and signals shareholder-return prioritization. Intapp announces $200 million stock repurchase program

Share buyback — Board authorized up to $200M in new repurchases (announced Jan. 29), after completing a prior $150M program, which supports EPS accretion and signals shareholder-return prioritization. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance mixed/in-line — Q3 revenue guide $143.8M–$144.8M is roughly in line with the $143.9M consensus; FY revenue guide $570.3M–$574.3M is essentially at consensus ( ~$574.2M ), leaving top-line risk limited but not clearly above street expectations. (Company guidance released 2/3/2026)

Revenue guidance mixed/in-line — Q3 revenue guide $143.8M–$144.8M is roughly in line with the $143.9M consensus; FY revenue guide $570.3M–$574.3M is essentially at consensus ( ~$574.2M ), leaving top-line risk limited but not clearly above street expectations. (Company guidance released 2/3/2026) Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — Company provided press release, slide deck and conference call recording for Q2 results for deeper review. View Press Release / Slide Deck

Investor materials available — Company provided press release, slide deck and conference call recording for Q2 results for deeper review. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains negative — Intapp still posts a negative net margin (~‑5.35%) and negative return on equity, and the company’s P/E is negative on a trailing basis, keeping some investors cautious about sustained profitability.

Profitability remains negative — Intapp still posts a negative net margin (~‑5.35%) and negative return on equity, and the company’s P/E is negative on a trailing basis, keeping some investors cautious about sustained profitability. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation headwinds — Stock is trading well below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and has dropped today on heavy volume, increasing near-term downside risk and signalling elevated selling pressure. (Market trading data 2/3/2026)

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 22,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $906,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at $232,807,587.68. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $407,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,861.40. This trade represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 48,243 shares of company stock worth $2,070,785 in the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

