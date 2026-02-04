Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW) Short Interest Up 31.3% in January

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,058 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the December 31st total of 14,517 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 29,549 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Mobix Labs Price Performance
Mobix Labs stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,994. Mobix Labs has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.
About Mobix Labs
