iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,313,866 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 4,264,115 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 31.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA KSA traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $39.57. 549,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,613. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $664.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSA. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

