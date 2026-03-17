Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) Short Interest Update

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,030,414 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the February 12th total of 3,515,119 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,257,371 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,257,371 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Select Medical Price Performance

NYSE:SEM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. 1,773,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

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Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The health services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Select Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS. Research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Select Medical declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 49.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Select Medical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 147,183 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEM. Zacks Research cut Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

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About Select Medical

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Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

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