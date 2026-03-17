Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Cheche Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 105,069 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 12th total of 133,207 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,906 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,906 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cheche Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheche Group

Cheche Group Trading Up 3.4%

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheche Group stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheche Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:CCG Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheche Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,951. Cheche Group has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81.

About Cheche Group

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Cheche Group Inc offer auto insurance technology platform. The company evolved into a comprehensive, data-driven technology platform which offers a full suite of services and products for digital insurance transactions and insurance SaaS solutions principally in China. Cheche Group Inc, formerly known as Prime Impact, is headquartered in Beijing, China.

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