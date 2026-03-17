Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Short Interest Update

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,207,117 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 12th total of 1,476,898 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,037 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,037 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 84,798 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

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Dragonfly Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFLI traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.11. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $26.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dragonfly Energy ( NASDAQ:DFLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($14.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($14.12). The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dragonfly Energy will post -6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DFLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $22.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Read Our Latest Report on DFLI

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

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Dragonfly Energy Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery systems geared toward mobile, residential and commercial energy storage applications. The company develops modular battery packs and integrated power management solutions that focus on safety, long cycle life and compact form factors. Dragonfly’s core product lineup includes 12-volt and 24-volt battery modules, as well as multi-unit rack systems tailored for backup power, solar energy storage and off-grid installations.

Serving a broad range of end markets, Dragonfly Energy’s batteries are commonly deployed in recreational vehicles, marine vessels, overland expedition setups and residential solar arrays.

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