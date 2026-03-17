Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for California Resources (CRC)

California Resources (NYSE: CRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2026 – California Resources had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – California Resources had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2026 – California Resources was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

3/5/2026 – California Resources had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2026 – California Resources had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – California Resources had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – California Resources was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

2/9/2026 – California Resources was upgraded by TD Cowen to “strong-buy”.

1/26/2026 – California Resources was given a new $63.00 price target by UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – California Resources had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – California Resources was given a new $65.00 price target by Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

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Insider Activity

In related news, COO Omar Hayat sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $1,515,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 82,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,885.32. This trade represents a 21.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Noelle M. Repetti sold 8,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $545,612.44. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $489,547.64. This trade represents a 52.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,636,646. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is an independent exploration and production company focused exclusively on developing oil and natural gas assets in California. Headquartered in Newport Beach, the company engages in hydraulic fracturing, well completions, reservoir management and enhanced recovery operations to produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

CRC’s operations are concentrated in three core regions: the Los Angeles Basin, the Ventura Basin and the San Joaquin Basin.

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