CleanSpark Inc Warrant (NASDAQ:CLSKW) Short Interest Up 19.9% in February

CleanSpark Inc Warrant (NASDAQ:CLSKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 34,597 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the February 12th total of 28,857 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,904 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 54,904 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CleanSpark Inc Warrant Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CLSKW traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 120,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,718. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. CleanSpark Inc Warrant has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.02.

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