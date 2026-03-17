Short Interest in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Declines By 13.6%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 183,648 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the February 12th total of 212,644 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,512 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

Shares of UAN traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.69. The stock had a trading volume of 70,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $139.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.88.

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CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.07 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.28%.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UAN

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in CVR Partners by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CVR Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, L.P. (NYSE: UAN) is a publicly traded master limited partnership focused on the production and marketing of nitrogen fertilizer products. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, the partnership owns and operates two nitrogen fertilizer plants in Coffeyville, Kansas, where it manufactures ammonia, granular urea, and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions. These products are essential nutrients for a wide range of row and specialty crops, helping growers optimize yield and soil fertility across diverse agricultural applications.

The partnership’s operations center on two integrated facilities connected by pipeline, rail and trucking infrastructure, enabling efficient logistics and year-round production.

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