Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.0820. Approximately 4,131,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,315,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

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Himax Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $203.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.16 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax’s solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

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