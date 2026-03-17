HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,698,376 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the February 12th total of 8,907,602 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,649,603 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,649,603 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,830,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,556,000 after buying an additional 446,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,259,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 560,194 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,260,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,142,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,027,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,880,000 after purchasing an additional 523,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,604. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.83.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.15%.The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 65.15%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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