BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 99,036 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the February 12th total of 115,126 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

MIY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.32. 61,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $12.90.

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BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 105,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 342,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE: MIY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and Michigan personal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local governments within Michigan. Its portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of general obligation bonds and revenue bonds backed by public utilities, transportation projects, and other essential municipal services.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes credit quality and diversification across sectors and maturities.

Further Reading

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