Relx (LON:REL) Trading Down 14.4% – Here’s Why

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,142 and last traded at GBX 2,214. 17,229,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 17,756,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,585.

Relx News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Relx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company continued active buybacks this week — RELX repurchased 373,957 ordinary shares as part of its 2026 buyback, reducing share count and supporting EPS and capital return signaling management confidence. RELX Continues 2026 Buyback with Further Treasury Share Purchase

Company continued active buybacks this week — RELX repurchased 373,957 ordinary shares as part of its 2026 buyback, reducing share count and supporting EPS and capital return signaling management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Earlier the same week RELX added to its programme with another treasury purchase (375,735 shares) — ongoing purchases suggest the buyback program remains funded and prioritized, which can be supportive for the share price over time. RELX Adds to Buyback Programme With New Treasury Share Purchase

Earlier the same week RELX added to its programme with another treasury purchase (375,735 shares) — ongoing purchases suggest the buyback program remains funded and prioritized, which can be supportive for the share price over time. Neutral Sentiment: RELX published an update to total voting rights: issued share capital recorded as 1,828,156,086 ordinary shares as of 30 Jan 2026 — a routine regulatory disclosure that confirms the post-buyback share count; useful for calculating per‑share metrics but not an operational update. RELX Updates Total Voting Rights to 1.82 Billion Shares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,570 price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,070 target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,178 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,222.50.

Relx Trading Down 14.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,983.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,301.81.

Relx Company Profile

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

See Also

