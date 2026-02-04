Contrasting Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) & Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) and Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Broadwind Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Broadwind Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Broadwind Energy and Alta Equipment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadwind Energy 3.37% -2.05% -0.99% Alta Equipment Group -4.34% -175.61% -5.41%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadwind Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50 Alta Equipment Group 1 3 1 1 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broadwind Energy and Alta Equipment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Broadwind Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.07%. Alta Equipment Group has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.81%. Given Alta Equipment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alta Equipment Group is more favorable than Broadwind Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Broadwind Energy has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alta Equipment Group has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broadwind Energy and Alta Equipment Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadwind Energy $143.14 million 0.52 $1.15 million $0.22 14.50 Alta Equipment Group $1.88 billion 0.12 -$62.10 million ($2.51) -2.68

Broadwind Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alta Equipment Group. Alta Equipment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadwind Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadwind Energy beats Alta Equipment Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind, Inc. manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets. It offers steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Its Gearing segment provides gearing, gearboxes, and precision machined components to a range of customers in diverse markets, including surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling, infrastructure, onshore and offshore oil and gas fracking and drilling, marine, and other industrial markets. This segment also offers heat treat services for aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer applications. The Industrial Solutions segment provides supply chain solutions for offering instrumentation and controls, valve assemblies, sensor devices, fuel system components, electrical junction boxes and wiring, energy storage services, and electromechanical devices; light fabrication, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services; packaging solutions; and supply chain solutions, light fabrication, inventory management, and kitting and assembly services for combined cycle natural gas turbine market. It sells its products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sectors through its direct sales force and independent sales agents. The company was formerly known as Broadwind Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind, Inc. in May 2020. Broadwind, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products. It also offers repair and maintenance services for its equipment. In addition, the company designs and builds warehouses; provides automated equipment installation and system integration solutions; and distributes environmental processing equipment. It serves various manufacturing, food and beverage, automotive, municipal/government, education, pharmaceutical and medical, wholesale and retail distribution, construction, agriculture, road building, mining, recycling, and waste management sectors. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

