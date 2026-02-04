Short Interest in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Grows By 20.2%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,378,003 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 6,136,786 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,791 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 20.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 20.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,791 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 109,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $4,158,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,560. This represents a 96.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $903,600.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,283,175. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNTH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:DNTH traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 851,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,025. Dianthus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.11). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 4,106.04%.The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

