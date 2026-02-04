First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,808 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the December 31st total of 8,925 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 20,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,312. The company has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67.

Get First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0392 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $57,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 15.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 38,572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.