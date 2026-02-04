Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SLB (SLB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SLB (NYSE: SLB):

2/1/2026 – SLB had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – SLB was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.

1/27/2026 – SLB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2026 – SLB was downgraded by analysts at Freedom Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/26/2026 – SLB was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

1/26/2026 – SLB was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/26/2026 – SLB had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – SLB had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – SLB was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/26/2026 – SLB had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – SLB had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – SLB had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – SLB had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – SLB had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – SLB had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – SLB had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – SLB had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – SLB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – SLB had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $52.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – SLB was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – SLB was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

12/18/2025 – SLB had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – SLB had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2025 – SLB had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – SLB had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – SLB had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $47.60 to $52.30. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – SLB had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SLB Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 18,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $921,541.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 224,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,092,801.50. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 13,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $659,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,627.90. This trade represents a 37.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 260,849 shares of company stock valued at $11,668,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

