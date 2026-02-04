GMO International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOI) Short Interest Update

GMO International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,805 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the December 31st total of 90,028 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,390 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 75,390 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GMO International Value ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:GMOI traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 138,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,939. GMO International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06.

GMO International Value ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMO International Value ETF

About GMO International Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GMO International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GMO International Value ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in GMO International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in GMO International Value ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in GMO International Value ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period.

The GMO International Value ETF (GMOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in international equity markets. The fund aims to capitalize on perceived market dislocations, using proprietary methods to identify undervalued equities with positive return potential GMOI was launched on Oct 28, 2024 and is issued by GMO.

