Relx (LON:REL) Shares Down 14.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) were down 14.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,142 and last traded at GBX 2,214. Approximately 17,229,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 17,756,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,585.

Key Stories Impacting Relx

Here are the key news stories impacting Relx this week:

Get Relx alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Company continued active buybacks this week — RELX repurchased 373,957 ordinary shares as part of its 2026 buyback, reducing share count and supporting EPS and capital return signaling management confidence. RELX Continues 2026 Buyback with Further Treasury Share Purchase

Company continued active buybacks this week — RELX repurchased 373,957 ordinary shares as part of its 2026 buyback, reducing share count and supporting EPS and capital return signaling management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Earlier the same week RELX added to its programme with another treasury purchase (375,735 shares) — ongoing purchases suggest the buyback program remains funded and prioritized, which can be supportive for the share price over time. RELX Adds to Buyback Programme With New Treasury Share Purchase

Earlier the same week RELX added to its programme with another treasury purchase (375,735 shares) — ongoing purchases suggest the buyback program remains funded and prioritized, which can be supportive for the share price over time. Neutral Sentiment: RELX published an update to total voting rights: issued share capital recorded as 1,828,156,086 ordinary shares as of 30 Jan 2026 — a routine regulatory disclosure that confirms the post-buyback share count; useful for calculating per‑share metrics but not an operational update. RELX Updates Total Voting Rights to 1.82 Billion Shares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Relx in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 3,178 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,070 price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,570 target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,222.50.

Relx Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,983.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,301.81. The firm has a market cap of £40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69.

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.