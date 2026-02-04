Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240.50 and last traded at GBX 235.50, with a volume of 212504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £383.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 17.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 228.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 217.77.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a UK investment trust launched in July 2013, co-managed by Polar Capital’s John Yakas, Nick Brind and George Barrow. The Trust was initially launched with a fixed term life but in April 2020 moved to 5-yearly tender offers with no fixed end of life. The first of the regular tender offers will be on or before 30 June 2025.

PCFT aims to select the best investment opportunities from the world of financials. The investment team scours the globe and actively invests in developed regions such as the US as well as emerging economies and Asia.

