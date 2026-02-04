Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.270-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.8 million-$144.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.9 million. Intapp also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.200-1.240 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on Intapp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

INTA traded down $4.33 on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. 4,277,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,282. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.41, a P/E/G ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.68. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The business had revenue of $140.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Intapp news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $407,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,861.40. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $379,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,189,996.64. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,785. Company insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Intapp reported Q2 EPS of $0.33 (vs. consensus $0.26) and revenue of $140.21M (vs. $138.2M consensus), evidence of continued revenue growth and margin improvement drivers. Intapp (INTA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Quarterly beat — Intapp reported Q2 EPS of $0.33 (vs. consensus $0.26) and revenue of $140.21M (vs. $138.2M consensus), evidence of continued revenue growth and margin improvement drivers. Positive Sentiment: Stronger-than-expected guidance — Intapp raised its Q3 FY26 EPS guide to $0.270–$0.290 (consensus ~$0.20) and its FY26 EPS guide to $1.200–$1.240 (consensus ~$1.17), implying better profitability trajectory than analysts modeled. (Company guidance released 2/3/2026)

Stronger-than-expected guidance — Intapp raised its Q3 FY26 EPS guide to $0.270–$0.290 (consensus ~$0.20) and its FY26 EPS guide to $1.200–$1.240 (consensus ~$1.17), implying better profitability trajectory than analysts modeled. (Company guidance released 2/3/2026) Positive Sentiment: Share buyback — Board authorized up to $200M in new repurchases (announced Jan. 29), after completing a prior $150M program, which supports EPS accretion and signals shareholder-return prioritization. Intapp announces $200 million stock repurchase program

Share buyback — Board authorized up to $200M in new repurchases (announced Jan. 29), after completing a prior $150M program, which supports EPS accretion and signals shareholder-return prioritization. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance mixed/in-line — Q3 revenue guide $143.8M–$144.8M is roughly in line with the $143.9M consensus; FY revenue guide $570.3M–$574.3M is essentially at consensus ( ~$574.2M ), leaving top-line risk limited but not clearly above street expectations. (Company guidance released 2/3/2026)

Revenue guidance mixed/in-line — Q3 revenue guide $143.8M–$144.8M is roughly in line with the $143.9M consensus; FY revenue guide $570.3M–$574.3M is essentially at consensus ( ~$574.2M ), leaving top-line risk limited but not clearly above street expectations. (Company guidance released 2/3/2026) Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — Company provided press release, slide deck and conference call recording for Q2 results for deeper review. View Press Release / Slide Deck

Investor materials available — Company provided press release, slide deck and conference call recording for Q2 results for deeper review. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains negative — Intapp still posts a negative net margin (~‑5.35%) and negative return on equity, and the company’s P/E is negative on a trailing basis, keeping some investors cautious about sustained profitability.

Profitability remains negative — Intapp still posts a negative net margin (~‑5.35%) and negative return on equity, and the company’s P/E is negative on a trailing basis, keeping some investors cautious about sustained profitability. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation headwinds — Stock is trading well below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and has dropped today on heavy volume, increasing near-term downside risk and signalling elevated selling pressure. (Market trading data 2/3/2026)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

