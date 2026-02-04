Glanbia (LON:GLB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.70 and last traded at GBX 16.33, with a volume of 11908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.70.

The company has a market cap of £39.59 million, a PE ratio of 0.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90.

We are a better nutrition company, home to consumer brands and ingredients that help people around the world feel strong, nourished, and to perform well at any age. Everything we do has real nutritional benefit. Everything we do is in pursuit of better, for each other and the planet.

