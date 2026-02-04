Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Should You Buy?

Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 3,804,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 5,425,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray Brands from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tilray Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Tilray Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $906.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.15 million. Tilray Brands had a negative net margin of 251.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilray Brands, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Tilray Brands by 33.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 87,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray Brands by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Tilray Brands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray’s product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

Featured Articles

