Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) Stock Price Down 13.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) dropped 13.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 189,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 122,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exzeo Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Exzeo Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Exzeo Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exzeo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Exzeo Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exzeo Group

Exzeo Group Stock Down 12.7%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 73.40.

Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exzeo Group news, General Counsel Brook Armstrong Baker purchased 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $196,191.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel owned 248,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,349.08. This trade represents a 4.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kevin Andrew Mitchell bought 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $244,945.80. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 715,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,343.30. This represents a 1.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,550 shares of company stock worth $637,329.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exzeo Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Exzeo Group stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 581,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,096,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Exzeo Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Exzeo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo’s Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exzeo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exzeo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.