Insider Selling: Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Major Shareholder Sells 68,020 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elwood Norris sold 68,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $167,329.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,383,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,261.18. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ WRAP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 395,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,450. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $104.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.51 million during the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 300.11% and a negative return on equity of 194.93%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 646,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,429 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wrap Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,660,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 98,782 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wrap Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: WRAP) is a designer and manufacturer of less-lethal restraint devices aimed at law enforcement and security professionals. Its flagship product, the BolaWrap®, is a handheld remote restraint tool that deploys a Kevlar-reinforced cord to safely immobilize individuals from a distance of up to 25 feet. The system is engineered to support de-escalation tactics and reduce reliance on physical force in high-risk encounters.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Wrap Technologies oversees product development, testing and training at its headquarters.

