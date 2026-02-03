Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.55, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 162.59% and a net margin of 19.47%. Amgen updated its FY 2026 guidance to 21.600-23.000 EPS.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.59. 4,032,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,739. Amgen has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $353.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.81 and a 200-day moving average of $309.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.52 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus raised their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.26, for a total transaction of $1,058,659.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,703.50. This represents a 30.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Amgen reported EPS $5.29 vs. $4.74 consensus and revenue $9.87B vs. $9.46B; management cited higher drug sales and a lower tax rate as drivers. Amgen quarterly results beat Street estimates

About Amgen

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

