InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU) Receives $14.50 Average PT from Analysts

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFU. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th.

INFU stock opened at $9.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $188.51 million, a PE ratio of 154.53 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in InfuSystem by 7.5% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 910,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 63,826 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in InfuSystem by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in InfuSystem by 107.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the first quarter worth $86,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

