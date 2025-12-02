Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.06 and traded as low as $6.19. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $6.3650, with a volume of 1,683 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Broadway Financial in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadway Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 0.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Broadway Financial worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.