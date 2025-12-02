Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.26. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 6,002 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays raised Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AFLYY

Air France-KLM Trading Up 6.8%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.85.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.92 billion. Air France-KLM had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 116.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.