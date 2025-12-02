McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,188 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $303.55 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,832.16. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,463 shares of company stock worth $10,234,351 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

