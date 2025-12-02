Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Quest Resource Holding Corporation. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.8650. Quest Resource shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 47,016 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Quest Resource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Quest Resource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Quest Resource Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 8.89%.The company had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Resource Holding Corporation. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Resource

In other news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 62,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $85,499.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,692,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,457.28. This represents a 2.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 199,759 shares of company stock valued at $260,327. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Resource

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the second quarter worth $405,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Resource by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 311,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 107,107 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Quest Resource by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 276,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 29,253 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Further Reading

