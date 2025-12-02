RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $8.09. RE/MAX shares last traded at $8.2370, with a volume of 184,729 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMAX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RMAX

RE/MAX Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $165.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.17.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.68 million. RE/MAX had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. RE/MAX has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RE/MAX

In other news, Director Roger J. Dow sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $85,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 55,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,354.57. This represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 351.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 36,373 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RE/MAX by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 219,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RE/MAX by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.