Portfolio Design Labs LLC Sells 4,734 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Portfolio Design Labs LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the second quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in AbbVie by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC set a $225.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa America upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.85.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE ABBV opened at $224.82 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $397.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.74 and its 200-day moving average is $207.31.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 524.24%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.