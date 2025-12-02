BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BAB Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.8173. BAB shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 22,180 shares traded.

BAB Stock Down 0.8%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.17.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 16.79%.

BAB Dividend Announcement

BAB Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

(Get Free Report)

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.