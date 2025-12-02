India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.50 and traded as low as $14.28. India Fund shares last traded at $14.2950, with a volume of 178,122 shares.
India Fund Trading Down 1.1%
The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50.
India Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This is a positive change from India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.4%.
India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
