Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and traded as high as $8.7070. Canfor shares last traded at $8.6338, with a volume of 7,416 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Canfor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CFPZF

Canfor Stock Down 1.5%

Canfor Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.