Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $4.20. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $4.2650, with a volume of 1,936 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Up 1.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a PE ratio of 213.36 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 0.38%.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

