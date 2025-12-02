Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.83 and traded as high as GBX 15.96. Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 15.70, with a volume of 708,043 shares trading hands.

Gulf Marine Services Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of £180.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Gulf Marine Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gulf Marine Services

In other news, insider Mansour Al Alami bought 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 16 per share, with a total value of £20,640. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC was founded in Abu Dhabi in 1977 and has become a world leading provider of advanced self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs). The fleet serves the oil, gas and renewable energy industries from its offices in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Group’s assets are capable of serving clients’ requirements across the globe, including those in the Middle East, South East Asia, West Africa, North America, the Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

The GMS fleet of 14 SESVs is amongst the youngest in the industry, with an average age of eight years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.