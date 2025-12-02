Head-To-Head Survey: Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) vs. Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI)

Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI – Get Free Report) and Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Validian and Dayforce”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Validian N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dayforce $1.76 billion 6.29 $18.10 million ($0.94) -73.54

Profitability

Dayforce has higher revenue and earnings than Validian.

This table compares Validian and Dayforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Validian N/A N/A N/A Dayforce -7.91% 6.54% 1.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Validian and Dayforce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Validian 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dayforce 2 14 1 1 2.06

Dayforce has a consensus price target of $70.36, indicating a potential upside of 1.77%. Given Dayforce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dayforce is more favorable than Validian.

Summary

Dayforce beats Validian on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Validian

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides payroll and payroll-related services; and implementation and professional services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was formerly known as Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dayforce Inc. in February 2024. Dayforce Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

