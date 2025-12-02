Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.3333.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $102.00 target price on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,085,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the first quarter worth $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group during the second quarter valued at $359,000.

NYSE:ECG opened at $90.84 on Thursday. Everus Construction Group has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $103.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.73.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $986.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.60 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

