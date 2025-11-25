Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $41,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,416 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,583,000 after buying an additional 587,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $569,217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 927,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,163 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 868,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $501.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $512.66. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

