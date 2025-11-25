Afentra’s (AET) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Afentra (LON:AET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 113 target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 175.61% from the company’s current price.

AET has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Afentra from GBX 88 to GBX 90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 price target on shares of Afentra in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Afentra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 96.

Afentra stock traded down GBX 2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 41. The company had a trading volume of 957,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,911. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.11. Afentra has a 1 year low of GBX 33.07 and a 1 year high of GBX 56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 28.92. The company has a market capitalization of £92.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.10.

In other Afentra news, insider Andrew Osborne purchased 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 per share, with a total value of £105,750. Company insiders own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

