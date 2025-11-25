VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,501,925 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 1,214,307 shares.The stock last traded at $24.61 and had previously closed at $25.21.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 1.7%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HODL. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 108.6% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,191 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,114,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,171,000 after buying an additional 170,543 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 644,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 637,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after buying an additional 84,465 shares during the period. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 505,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after acquiring an additional 105,926 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

