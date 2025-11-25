M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Given New GBX 190 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 220 to GBX 190 in a report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAA. Peel Hunt lowered shares of M&C Saatchi to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 185 to GBX 115 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on M&C Saatchi from GBX 200 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Panmure Gordon dropped their price objective on M&C Saatchi from GBX 200 to GBX 174 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 157.25.

Shares of M&C Saatchi stock traded down GBX 2.50 on Monday, hitting GBX 117. 135,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,454. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 163.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&C Saatchi has a 52 week low of GBX 100.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 200.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 2.43%.

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

