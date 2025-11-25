M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Given New GBX 190 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 220 to GBX 190 in a report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAA. Peel Hunt lowered shares of M&C Saatchi to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 185 to GBX 115 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on M&C Saatchi from GBX 200 to GBX 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Panmure Gordon dropped their price objective on M&C Saatchi from GBX 200 to GBX 174 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 157.25.
M&C Saatchi Price Performance
M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 2.43%.
About M&C Saatchi
We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.
